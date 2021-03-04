Cruz went 1-for-3 with a home run in his spring debut Wednesday. It's the second straight spring and fifth time in eight seasons he's homered in his first game of spring training, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Cruz may play sparingly in spring training to keep the 40-year old fresh for the season, but he showed it won't take many at bats for him to be ready. Cruz has a .308/.394/.626 slash line with 57 homers, 32 doubles and 141 RBI in 173 games over the past two seasons as the Twins' designated hitter.