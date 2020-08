Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals.

After slugging his fifth homer of the year in the matinee, Cruz went yard again in the nightcap, crushing a fastball from Danny Duffy in the second inning that hit off the facing of the second deck in straightaway center field. In addition to his six homers in 21 games, Cruz is now hitting a stellar .342 with 21 RBI.