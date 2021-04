Cruz went 2-for-4 with one walk, two RBI and one run scored during Wednesday's 10-2 win at Cleveland.

The 40-year-old didn't have an extra-base hits Wednesday, but he brought two runs home with a bases-loaded single during the second inning. Cruz has a 1.054 OPS for the season and is 9-for-28 with three home runs, a triple, nine RBI and seven runs over the past seven games.