Cruz was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left wrist strain.

Cruz sustained the injury on a swing during the fourth inning of Thursday's contest, and it appears to be an aggravation of the same injury that sent him to the shelf in May. The veteran slugger missed about three weeks with the previous injury, but it's unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined this time around. Right-hander Cody Stashak was recalled from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories