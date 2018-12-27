Twins' Nelson Cruz: Lands with Twins
Cruz agreed to a one-year, $14.3 million deal with the Twins that includes a $12 million club option for 2020, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
The Twins and Cruz had been a rumored match for a while now, so this comes as no surprise. He will serve as the everyday designated hitter in a similar park and lineup as he hit in last season. Cruz has hit 37-plus home runs in five consecutive seasons -- he leads all major-league hitters with 203 home runs over that stretch. However, he is entering his age-38/39 season, so it should not be surprising if he falls off at any point. His .256 average in 2018 was his worst mark since he hit .235 in 2007, but his hard-hit rate (42.3 percent) was actually a career best and his batted ball profile was in line with his career norms. The deal includes a $300,000 buyout if the Twins do not wish to pick up the club option for 2020.
