Cruz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the White Sox.

Cruz belted a two-run blast to center field in the seventh inning to cut Minnesota's deficit to two, marking his 16th home run of the season and his third over the last two contests. The 38-year-old slugger is slashing .284/.372/.572 with 30 extra-base hits and 46 RBI over 57 games in 2019.

