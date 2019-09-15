Cuz went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run homer and a pair of runs in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Cleveland.

Cruz tied the game with a homer Carlos Carrasco in the sixth inning, his 37th homer of the year. He's now tied last season's home run total in 35 fewer games and is just three homers away from reaching the 40-homer plateau for the fourth time in his career. The home run that gets him to that mark will be the 400th home run of his career.