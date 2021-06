Cruz went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run, a double, four total RBI and a walk in Thursday's win over the Yankees.

Cruz reached base in his three plate appearances but emerged as the hero for the Twins with a game-winning, two-run shot off Aroldis Chapman in the bottom of the ninth. The veteran slugger now has 11 home runs on the year and a .885 OPS while also extending his hitting streak to six contests.