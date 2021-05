Cruz (wrist) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland.

Josh Donaldson will serve as Minnesota's designated hitter for the series finale in Cleveland while Cruz gets a fourth game off in a row due to a bruised wrist. The Twins are labeling Cruz as day-to-day for the time being, but he may need to be cleared to play in the team's upcoming series with the Orioles that begins Monday in order to avoid a trip to the injured list.