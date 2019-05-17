Twins' Nelson Cruz: Moves to injured list
Cruz (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday.
Cruz has been held out of the lineup since exiting from Sunday's game, though he did undergo an MRI that came back clean. The move is retroactive to Tuesday, so the veteran slugger could be activated next weekend if he's fully recovered. Luis Arraez was called up from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move.
