Cruz (neck) visited a doctor Monday to check out a persisting cough, which was responsible for his current neck injury, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said a violent cough caused Cruz's neck injury, which prevented him from even turning his head. The Twins' skipper added that Cruz has been dealing with the cough for weeks. It's unclear at this time how long the neck injury, and the cough for that matter, might keep the 41-year-old out of action.