Cruz (wrist) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox.

There's still a chance the Twins activate Cruz from the injured list prior to the game, but Cruz will not start, with Max Kepler instead getting the DH tag against right-hander Reynaldo Lopez. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Thursday that Cruz would "have some activity to go through Friday, and then we can talk about it." Cruz has not played since May 12 due to the left wrist injury.