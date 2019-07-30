Twins' Nelson Cruz: Not starting in NL park
Cruz is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.
Cruz hasn't seen any usage in the outfield at all in 2019, and with the Twins not short on impact bats either, it wouldn't be surprising if the 39-year-old was limited to a pinch-hitting role for all three games in Miami with no designated hitter available. Cruz will likely serve as the DH in each of the Twins' three games versus Kansas City over the weekend, but three starts' worth of action might not be enough for his fantasy managers to justify including him in their lineups this week.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Eight new starters who could surprise
You have Bo Bichette, and then you have these less-heralded hitters who have also recently...
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...