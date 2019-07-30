Cruz is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Cruz hasn't seen any usage in the outfield at all in 2019, and with the Twins not short on impact bats either, it wouldn't be surprising if the 39-year-old was limited to a pinch-hitting role for all three games in Miami with no designated hitter available. Cruz will likely serve as the DH in each of the Twins' three games versus Kansas City over the weekend, but three starts' worth of action might not be enough for his fantasy managers to justify including him in their lineups this week.