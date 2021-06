Cruz (knee) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

Left knee stiffness will sideline Cruz for the second consecutive game. The slugger would surely be in the lineup if he was healthy enough to play, as the Twins are set to face southpaw Jordan Montgomery and Cruz has a .951 OPS against lefties this season. It's unclear when exactly Cruz will return to action, but it figures to be sooner rather than later.