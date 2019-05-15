Cruz (wrist) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Cruz was cleared of any major damage to his left wrist after undergoing an MRI earlier this week, but the injury will nonetheless keep him out of the lineup for the third consecutive day. The slugger took one-handed swings for a second consecutive day Wednesday and reported feeling better, per Dan Hayes of The Athletic, though it remains to be seen if he'll be available in a pinch-hitting capacity off the bench in the series finale.