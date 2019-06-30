Cruz went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and five RBI in Saturday's 10-3 win over the White Sox.

His two-run shot in the first inning gave the Twins a lead they'd never relinquish, and Cruz then capped Minnesota's scoring on the afternoon with another two-run blast in the ninth. The huge performance snapped a 10-game homerless streak for the veteran slugger, and on the season Cruz is now slashing .284/.374/.564 with 15 home runs and 44 RBI in 56 games.