Twins' Nelson Cruz: Plays hero in extras
Cruz went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Royals.
After giving the Twins a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning with a two-run double, Cruz brought home Willians Astrudillo with the winning run in the 10th with a single. The veteran slugger is enjoying a strong start to his Minnesota tenure, going 6-for-16 through four games with a homer and six RBI.
