Cruz went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI in Monday's 5-4 win over the Pirates.

While he didn't put on his usual power display, Cruz came through when it counted -- his ball into the gap in the ninth inning only counted for a single, but it brought home Jorge Polanco with the winning run. Cruz is hitting .359 (14-for-39) through his first 10 games of 2020 with three homers and an incredible 14 RBI, tying him with Aaron Judge for the league lead.