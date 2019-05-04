Twins' Nelson Cruz: Pops sixth homer
Cruz went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and walk in a 6-3 loss to the Yankees on Friday.
At 38 years old, Cruz is putting together a fine beginning to the season. He's striking out a fair amount, but he's still slashing .303/.398/.596 with six home runs, 20 RBI and 16 runs. Cruz isn't quite on pace to hit more than 35 homers as he's done the last five seasons, but Cruz is still on track to hit more than 30, and he's currently supporting the best slash line he's had since 2015.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...