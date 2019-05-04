Cruz went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and walk in a 6-3 loss to the Yankees on Friday.

At 38 years old, Cruz is putting together a fine beginning to the season. He's striking out a fair amount, but he's still slashing .303/.398/.596 with six home runs, 20 RBI and 16 runs. Cruz isn't quite on pace to hit more than 35 homers as he's done the last five seasons, but Cruz is still on track to hit more than 30, and he's currently supporting the best slash line he's had since 2015.