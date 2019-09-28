Cruz went 3-for-4 with an RBI single in Friday's 6-2 win over the Royals.

Cruz opened the scoring in the first with the single to plate Miguel Sano. Both of Cruz's other hits were singles as well. The designated hitter has been hot over a seven-game hitting streak, with three homers, 10 RBI and eight runs scored while batting .448 (13-for-29) in that span. For the year, the 39-year-old owns a .309/.391/.631 slash line with 40 homers, 107 RBI and 80 runs scored.