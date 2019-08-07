Cruz went 4-for-5 with two homers and four RBI in Tuesday's 12-7 loss to Atlanta.

It's the 39-year-old's third multi-homer game in his last nine starts, and Cruz is hitting .357 (30-for-84) with an incredible 16 homers and 30 RBI in 23 games since the All-Star break. The rampage has pushed his slash line on the year to .300/.389/.662 with 32 home runs and 76 RBI through 85 games.