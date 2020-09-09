Cruz launched a home run in both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, going a combined 4-for-6 with two walks and two solo shots.

The hip issue that bothered him Sunday and Monday didn't seem to be a factor at all, as the impressive power display moved Cruz back into a tie for the league lead with 15 homers. It's also the third time this season he's gone yard in both ends of a twin bill -- setting a new Twins record -- and per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, he joins Hall of Famers Carlton Fisk and Stan Musial as the only 40-year-olds to have ever done it even once in their careers.