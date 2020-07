Cruz took teammate Randy Dobnak deep for a line-drive home run to left-center field Monday in an intrasquad game, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Cruz doesn't appear to have missed a beat from spring training, when he slashed .435/.458/.913 during the Grapefruit League. Even after having recently turned 40 years old, Cruz remains one of the game's premier sluggers. He should be a four-category fantasy asset in 2020 while occupying a spot in the heart of the order of a stacked Twins lineup.