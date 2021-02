Cruz agreed to a one-year, $13 million deal with the Twins on Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The veteran slugger may have officially remained unsigned into February, but Minnesota always appeared to be his likeliest designation throughout the offseason. Cruz has a .308/.394/.626 slash line with 57 homers, 32 doubles and 141 RBI in 173 games over the past two seasons as the Twins' designated hitter, and he'll be back with the team for a third straight year in 2021.