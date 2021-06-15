Cruz went 3-for-4 with a walk in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.
Cruz reached base four times but was not involved in any of the three runs the Twins put up. He's slashing .297/.373/.549 with 13 home runs, 31 RBI, 30 runs scored, a stolen base and is striking out at one of the lowest rates of his career as he continues to put up solid numbers despite turning 41 in a couple of weeks. Cruz is in the final year of his contract and could be on the move to a contending team at some point with the Twins looking unlikely to make a playoff push this season.