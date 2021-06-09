Manager Rocco Baldelli said that Cruz (knee) will return to the Twins lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Baldelli acknowledged that Cruz, who has sat out the team's past two games, is still less than 100 percent while he battles a sore left knee, but the 40-year-old will play through the injury for a Twins lineup that's already missing several key players. Before exiting the lineup with the knee injury, Cruz hadn't hit a home run in any of his last 12 games.