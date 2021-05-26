Cruz (wrist) will serve as the Twins' designated hitter and bat third Wednesday against the Orioles, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Cruz checks back into the lineup after a bruised wrist had kept him on the bench for the past six games. The veteran slugger was able to make two plate appearances as a pinch hitter in Monday's win, and after a rest day Tuesday, he looks like he'll be ready to fill an everyday role moving forward. The Twins head into Wednesday's contest with a disappointing 19-29 record, but Cruz hasn't had much of a hand in the team's struggles. The 40-year-old is holding down an .877 OPS for the season, a mark that's down compared to what he's supplied in recent years but still quite strong.