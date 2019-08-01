Cruz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Cruz unsurprisingly sits for the third day in a row with no designated-hitter spot available in Miami. The veteran should be the Twins' top pinch-hitting option if one is needed at any point in the series finale. Expect Cruz to check back into the lineup Friday and start all three of the Twins' games versus Kansas City this weekend.

