Cruz (wrist) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mariners, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Cruz is still nursing a left wrist injury and will stick on the bench for a fourth consecutive game as a result. In his absence, C.J. Cron will start at DH and hit fifth, while Marwin Gonzalez gets a start at first base. It remains to be seen whether the veteran slugger will be available off the bench.