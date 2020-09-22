site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-nelson-cruz-remains-sidelined-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
MLB Power Rankings
Standings
Statistics
Twins' Nelson Cruz: Remains sidelined Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 22, 2020
at
5:47 pm ET 1 min read
Cruz (knee) isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Tigers.
Cruz will be sidelined for a third consecutive game after being scratched from Saturday's lineup with a sore right knee. Ryan Jeffers will serve as the designated hitter for the series opener against the Tigers.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read