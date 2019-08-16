Cruz (wrist) felt strong after taking batting practice on the field Friday, and he could return from the injured list shortly after the 10-day minimum, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Cruz was placed on the IL a week ago due to a left wrist sprain, though he's already progressing quickly through his rehab. He's eligible to be activated Monday, and assuming all goes well over the weekend, he should be back with the team early next week.