Cruz (neck) is batting third as the designated hitter Tuesday against the White Sox.

A cough-induced neck injury kept Cruz on the bench Sunday and Monday, but he returns to face lefty Carlos Rodon, against whom he's a career 4-for-12. The 41-year-old visited a doctor Monday, though it's unclear whether that was to address his neck stiffness or the persisting cough that caused it. Cruz has hit .347 with four homers and 11 RBI in his last 13 games.