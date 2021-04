The Twins scratched Cruz from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's game against the Red Sox due to a non-COVID-19 illness, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Miguel Sano will step in as the Twins' designated hitter in place of Cruz, according to Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Cruz is day-to-day and will look to move past the illness ahead of a doubleheader with Boston on Wednesday.