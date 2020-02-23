Manager Rocco Baldelli said Cruz (wrist) will play in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The veteran slugger suffered the bruised wrist on a hit by pitch during batting practice last week, but it'll only delay his 2020 spring debut by a couple days. Cruz should be able to make his usual preparations for the season after posting a 1.031 OPS with 41 home runs last year.