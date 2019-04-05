Twins' Nelson Cruz: Sits in NL park
Cruz is not starting Friday in Philadelphia.
With no designated hitter in a National League park, the Twins elected to give Cruz the day off. The veteran did play four games in the field with the Mariners last year, so it's possible he gets time in the outfield in some of the Twins' next four games, which are all in NL venues.
