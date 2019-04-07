Twins' Nelson Cruz: Sits third straight game
Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
The Twins elected to roll out their best defensive outfield for the entire three-game series in Philadelphia, resulting in Cruz failing to make a start. With the Twins playing their subsequent two contests in a National League park (New York's Citi FIeld) as part of a five-game week, it may be tough to justify including Cruz is weekly fantasy lineups.
