Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

The Twins elected to roll out their best defensive outfield for the entire three-game series in Philadelphia, resulting in Cruz failing to make a start. With the Twins playing their subsequent two contests in a National League park (New York's Citi FIeld) as part of a five-game week, it may be tough to justify including Cruz is weekly fantasy lineups.

More News
Our Latest Stories