Cruz (wrist) remains on the bench Sunday against Cleveland, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Cruz has been listed as day-to-day since leaving Friday's game with a sore left wrist. He'll get his second day off in a row, with Mitch Garver getting the start as the designated hitter. The Twins have a scheduled off day Monday, so there's a chance Cruz is ready to go Tuesday against Washington.

