Cruz is not in the lineup Thursday against the Indians, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Cruz will retreat to the bench for Thursday's series finale as the Twins look to ease him back into action following a three-week stay on the shelf with a wrist injury. In two games since his return, the veteran slugger has gone 1-for-8 with a solo homer and five strikeouts. Mitch Garver is starting at DH and hitting third in this one.