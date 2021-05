Cruz went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in the Twins' 13-8 loss to the White Sox on Wednesday.

Cruz took Dallas Keuchel deep in the first inning for his ninth home run of the season. It was Cruz's third straight game with two hits. The 40-year-old leads the Twins with nine home runs, 22 RBI and 22 runs scored. He is slashing .303/.353/.563 in 133 plate appearances. The slugger is hitting a home run every 13.22 at-bats this season.