Cruz went 1-for-5 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 7-5 extra-innings win over the Reds.

The veteran slugger took Tyler Mahle deep to lead off the second inning and produce the game's first run. Cruz has gone yard six times in the last 11 games, batting .385 (15-for-39) over that stretch with 13 RBI, and the 40-year-old is once again laughing in the face of Father Time with a .298/.372/.564 slash line, 16 homers and 38 RBI through 63 contests on the year.