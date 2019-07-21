Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Athletics.

Cruz took Brett Anderson deep in the first inning to record his 19th home run of the season. The effort extended his hitting streak to a modest four games and also marked his third long ball of post-All-Star break action. The 39-year-old continues to perform very well at the plate and is currently hitting .270/.363/.548 across 303 plate appearances.

