Cruz went 1-for-4 with a walk and solo home run Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Cruz took Rick Porcello deep in the fifth inning to record his 35th home run of the season. While difficult to complain about Cruz's performance, it did snap his five-game streak of multi-hit contests. The 39-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down this season, hitting .310/.390/.643 across 439 plate appearances.

