Twins' Nelson Cruz: Smashes three homers again
Cruz went 3-for-4 with three home runs and five RBI in an 11-3 victory against the Royals on Saturday.
Cruz is the only player in major-league history with multiple three-homer games after turning 39. He posted his first three-home run performance after that birthday just 10 days ago. Cruz has been on a real power spree, going deep 12 times since the All-Star break, and in the last 10 games, he's also raised his average 25 points. He is batting .295 with 30 home runs, 72 RBI and 56 runs in 305 at-bats this season.
