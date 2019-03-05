Twins' Nelson Cruz: Spring debut imminent
Manager Rocco Baldelli said that Cruz should make his Grapefruit League debut for the Twins shortly after Wednesday's off-day, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The Twins are merely easing Cruz slowly into his age-38 season with the hope of avoiding any unnecessary wear and tear during the exhibition slate. He was able to get some swings against live pitching in batting practice Tuesday and should draw into the lineup as soon as Thursday's exhibition versus the Red Sox. After signing a one-year, $14.3 million pact with the Twins this winter, Cruz can be penciled in as the team's everyday designated hitter and should occupy a spot in the heart of what looks to be an improved lineup.
