Cruz (foot) is batting third as the designated hitter for Friday's game versus the Pirates, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The veteran slugger played through the foot injury Wednesday and club two homers before eventually being removed, and he's back in the lineup Friday following a scheduled day off for the Twins. Cruz appears fine for now, but it's worth keeping an eye on his status as he was noticeably bothered by the foot issue Wednesday.