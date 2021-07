Cruz went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and a walk Wednesday in the Twins' 13-3 loss to the White Sox.

After a slow start to June, Cruz caught fire at the plate over the final three weeks of the month. Dating back to June 10, Cruz is slashing .387/.451/.839 with eight home runs, 19 RBI and 10 runs across 17 games. Cruz, who turns 41 years old Thursday, is well on his way to delivering an OPS over .900 for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.