Cruz will remain on the bench for the fifth straight game with the Twins still playing away at a National League park against the Mets on Wednesday.

Cruz's former team, the Mariners, would occasionally trust him in right field when the designated hitter was unavailable, but the Twins evidently don't think that's a good idea. Wednesday's game is the Twins' final away interleague contest until late July, so Cruz should resume his regular role until then.