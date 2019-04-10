Cruz will remain on the bench for the fifth straight game with the Twins still playing away at a National League park against the Mets on Wednesday.

Cruz's former team, the Mariners, would occasionally trust him in right field when the designated hitter was unavailable, but the Twins evidently don't think that's a good idea. Wednesday's game is the Twins' final away interleague contest until late July, so Cruz should resume his regular role until then.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

    Waivers, Winners and Losers

    Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...

  • mike-clevinger.jpg

    H2H Trade Chart

    Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...

  • hyun-jin-ryu.jpg

    Top-30 IL stashes

    Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...