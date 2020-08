Cruz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 7-1 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday.

Cruz slugged a two-run shot in the seventh inning to give the Twins some breathing room in what had been a one-run contest. The 40-year-old continues to defy Father Time as he is tied for fourth in the league with nine home runs and tied for second with 25 RBI. The power production has not come at the expense of average as Cruz is hitting .333 through 93 at-bats on the season.