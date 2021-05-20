site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Nelson Cruz: Takes seat for second game
RotoWire Staff
Cruz isn't starting the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Angels.
Cruz went 1-for-2 with a strikeout in the first game of the twin bill. Josh Donaldson will serve as the designated hitter while Luis Arraez starts at third base in the nightcap.
