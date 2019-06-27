Cruz went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run Wednesday in the Twins' 6-4 victory.

Cruz has been in vintage form since returning from the injured list June 4, batting .280 with 10 extra-base hits (six home runs, four doubles), 17 RBI and 12 runs in 18 games. He'll be back in the lineup as the designated hitter and slot third in the batting order in Thursday's series finale.